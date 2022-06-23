Kundali Bhagya 23 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Learn About His Daughter Kavya?

The popular Indian TV show Kundali Bhagya has been getting positive reviews from the audience for its interesting plotline. As the show took a 5-year leap, it was revealed that Karan is still alive but the Luthra family is still unaware of it. On the other hand, as Arjun/Karan gets his memory back, he is unable to keep calm. Read further ahead to get Kundali Bhagya 23 June 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 23 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 23 June 2022 spoiler begins with Arjun finding the pictures of Rishabh and Preeta in her file that he earlier lost at the airport. As he looks at the photos, he recognizes them and says that they are not just his business competitors but also the ones who attempted to kill him. As he gets furious after looking at their photos, he thinks that he will use his new face as an advantage to take revenge on them. Later on, he sees Kavya with Preeta and thinks that it is the latter and Rishabh’s daughter. He then affirms to target Rishabh and Preeta.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Nidhi tells Arjun that he underwent surgery when the crocodile destroyed his face. She then tells Arjun that when the doctors realised that he lost his memory, they asked her to make him remind him of any past memory. She then said that she convinced him that his name is Arjun Suryavanshi to which Arjun lashes out at her stating she did wrong. Nidhi feels guilty for not trying to learn about Arjun’s past. Anjali then arrives and asks Arjun whether he can recognize her to which he says yes and adds that he remembers everything. On the other hand, as the Luthra family gets shocked after pandit reveals that Karan is alive, Kareena asks Rakhi not to keep her hopes high. Dadi then recalls seeing Karan's dead body to which Rakhi says that they did not see his face.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5