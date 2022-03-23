Kundali Bhagya 23 March 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Accuses Karan Of Stealing Papers

Kundali Bhagya 23 March 2022 episode begins with Sherlyn telling the police that Karan stole the property papers to which Preeta tells them that Sherlyn must've stolen them because she is trying to distract everyone by accusing Karan. Sherlyn then tells her not to try and save Karan and assures everyone that she did not steal the papers. Dadi then tells Kareena to give the papers back which leaves everyone in shock. Kareena then informs her that she did not steal them to which Dadi says that even she didn't steal them.

Kundali Bhagya 23 March 2022 written update

Prithvi then suggests the police search the house instead of playing the blame game. Preeta then asks them to search Sherlyn's room first to which the latter says that she saw Karan coming out of Preeta's room. Police then goes to Karan's room and as they search his room, Rakhi arrives and asks what is happening. Prithvi explains the situation to her while Preeta assures that she does not suspect Rakhi. Police then finds the papers in Karan's room to which Prithvi says that Sherlyn was right about Karan.

Karan assures everyone he didn't steal the papers

Karan then tries to convince everyone that he did not steal the papers while the police arrest him. Preeta then withdraws her complaint by saying that she gt her papers back and it was all she wanted. Preeta then takes a look at the file and realises that the property papers were missing. She informs the police to which they assure that they will return tomorrow and take a look at the CCTV footage. As they leave, Preeta tells Srishti that their plan failed. Srishti then complains about Janki to Preeta and leaves. Later on, Preeta affirms that she will finish Prithvi soon.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5