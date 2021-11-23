Kundali Bhagya 23 November 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Questions Sherlyn's Pregnancy

Kundali Bhagya 23 November 2021 episode begins with Prithvi thanking Sherlyn for helping him get out of the jail to which she says that she only wants his love. As they both express love for each other, Rishabh overhears their conversation and stands in shock. He then walks away while recalling what he heard a couple of minutes ago. As he sits inside the car, he recalls the time when Sherlyn accused him of raping her and thinks whether anything actually happened between them because he was unconscious. He further thinks whether it was all Sherlyn's plan to get married to him.

Kundali Bhagya 23 November 2021 written update

Rishabh stops the car and consumes alcohol while trying to fit in pieces of Sherlyn's drama all this while. At the Luthra house, as the family gathers to have a meal together, Sonakshi asks Preeta about Karan to which she says that he is out for practice. Rishabh then arrives home and as Preeta walks towards him, she realises that he is drunk. Rishabh then walks to his room without talking to anybody. He then goes to this room thinking about who would be the father of Sherlyn's child and decides to find out the same. Meanwhile, Sonakshi asks Preeta whether Pihu had food or not to which she says yes and informs her that she is playing with her toys. Sherlyn then arrives. Kareena asks her to have food while Preeta tells her to take her and Rishabh's food in the room because he might be watching the match. She then tells Sherlyn that Rishabh is in a bad mood and asks her to calm him down. As Sherlyn goes to the room, she finds everything in a mess. Rishabh then comes out of the washroom and looks at Sherlyn.

Rishabh confronts Sherlyn

Rishabh then confronts Sherlyn and tells him that he was wrong when he thought she loves him. Sherlyn then asks him to elaborate to which he asks her how she managed to plan everything but she stands confused. He further tells her not to act in front of him and accept the fact that she used him. He then reveals that he knows about her affair with Prithvi and asks her who is the father of her child. Sherlyn defends herself by saying that she did not do anything and she only loves him. Rishabh further accuses her of fooling her family and marrying him. He even warns her not to fool her again by saying that he was the father of her child.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5