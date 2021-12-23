Kundali Bhagya 23rd December 2021 Written Update: Rakhi Learns About Preeta's Return

Kundali Bhagya 23rd December 2021 episode begins with Rakhi taking a milkshake for Mahesh but Prithvi arrives and throws it away. He then warns her not to go near Mahesh. Sherlyn then meets Prithvi and asks him why he behaved badly with Rakhi and why has he changed so much. He then replies that he is still the same to which Sherlyn says that he used to love Preeta a lot but then he says that he hates her. He then asks Sherlyn if she is ready to throw Natasha's fake birthday party.

Kundali Bhagya 23 December 2021 Written Update

Sherlyn informs Prithvi that she planned a puja in which her priest will reveal that everything will be solved as soon as Karan gets married. Adding to it, she says that she will then put in a word for Natasha while Prithvi asks her to explain the plan to Natasha as well. Later on, the fake priest informs Natasha that he will not be able to arrive at the puja so he is sending his father, who is a real priest. As everyone in the Luthra family gets ready for the puja as the priest arrives, Kritika gets a message that Doctor Preeta Arora has been appointed for the home visit for Rakhi's check-up.

Karan recalls Preeta and breaks down in tears

As Rakhi goes to call Karan about the puja, Karan is seen drinking alcohol with tears in his eyes. Rakhi asks whether he is missing Preeta to which he says that he is not missing her and he is just seeing her everywhere. She then asks him to come downstairs for the puja and also to celebrate Natasha's birthday. Kritika then looks for Rakhi and informs her about Preeta while Rakhi says that Preeta will never come to the house after what she faced here. They don't realise that Prithvi is eavesdropping on them. As the puja gets completed, Kareena prays for Rishabh's return, Dadi prays for Mahesh's health, and Natasha prays to have a successful dance career.

