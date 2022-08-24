Kundali Bhagya 24 August 2022 Spoiler: Karan Loses Control Over His Feelings For Preeta

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Karan gets worried about his feelings for Preeta while Anjali tries to console him. As Karan goes to the police station, Rishabh asks Preeta why did they send Karan to which she says that his family should be around him. Meanwhile, Karan meets Vishnu and Raja and asserts that he never wanted to kill Rishabh. On the other hand, Prithvi reaches Karan's office to get more details about him.

Kundali Bhagya 24 August 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 24 August 2022 spoiler begins with Karan recalling how he expressed his love to Preeta while he was drunk and gets angry at himself for not keeping his emotions in control. Meanwhile, as Anjali gets a call from Nidhi asking for Karan, she makes an excuse. On the other hand, Prithvi reaches Karan’s office and wonders why did he buy an office next to Rishabh’s office. He goes inside and lies to the manager stating that Rishabh sent him to meet Karan. He then goes to Karan’s cabin looking for some evidence while Karan arrives at the office. The manager informs him about his assistant’s arrival to which he gets shocked and tells them to call security.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta worries about his feelings for Karan and recalls Kareena’s words about him. He then recalls how Beeji told her to spend more time with Rishabh. On the other hand, Karan and Anjali meet outside the police station and Karan informs her about his deal with Raja. He then asks Anjali to get Raja out on bail.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5