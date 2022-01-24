Kundali Bhagya 24 January 2022 Written Update: Natasha Plans Something Evil Against Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 24 January 2022 episode begins with Preeta and Janki talking to each other with the former telling her that she does not trust anyone now and she has been stopped her habit of forgiving people. Janki then asks her to stay alert from Sherlyn, Prithvi and Natasha to which Preeta says that she will surely win and teach a lesson to her enemies. On the other hand, as Prithvi, Sherlyn and Natasha think of a plan to defeat Preeta, Natasha says that she knows how to deal with her. She then recalls how Prithvi brought her to the house to win Karan's heart but that plan failed and Preeta even managed to take away his business opportunity. As she confidently assures them that she has a plan, they both look at her in shock.

Kundali Bhagya 24 January 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then questions Natasha's plan to which she assures that she can handle 100 Preeta at once. She also stated that she was just acting like a sweet innocent girl but in reality, she has fought for her rights in life. As Natasha assures them and leaves the room, Prithvi asks Sherlyn to stay by her side in case she goofs up. On the other hand, Karan sees Sameer upset and asks the reason behind it. Sameer then tells him that he is upset because Srishti has been ignoring him. Karan then advises him to keep wandering around her and constantly apologising to her.

Prithvi threatens Preeta

Prithvi then meets Preetqa and congratulates her to which she asks him whether he is feeling bad to see her alive. She even ridicules her plan to hire fake policemen to kill her whole Prithvi stands silently. She then takes a dig at him and says that he is a loser. Prithvi then says that she destroyed his hard work so now he will take away the most precious thing of her. She then assures him that she will not tolerate anything and will make sure that he apologises to the Luthra family. This leaves Prithvi in shock and he asks her what will she get b making him do that to which Preeta makes an excuse and tells him that she just wants to crush his ego. Meanwhile, Natasha is handling some electric wires while planning something against Preeta while Sherlyn looks at her confusingly thinking what she is up to.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5