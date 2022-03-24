Kundali Bhagya 24 March 2022 Written Update: Karan Calls The Police To Interrogate Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya 24 March 2022 episode begins with Sherlyn wondering why Prithvi is not confessing to her that he stole the property papers. Prithvi then calls Nagre and asks him to meet. later, Natasha arrives and accuses Sherlyn of stealing the papers to which the latter says that she did not. Sherlyn then says that she knows who stole the papers but Natasha does not believe her. Sherlyn then tells her that it is Prithvi who stole the papers.

Kundali Bhagya 24 March 2022 written update

On the other hand, Kareena tells Dadi that she is sure Karan stole the papers to which Rakhi backs him and says that he cannot do anything like this. While Dadi questions Kareena's claim, the latter says that Karan has already given the papers to the lawyer. Karan then enters the room and assures them that he did not steal the papers and mentions that Preeta trusts him a lot. Rakhi then says that Kareena misunderstood him while Dadi lashes out at Kareena.

Karan overhears Prithvi and Nagre's conversation

Karan feels something fishy about Prithvi so he follows him and overhears his conversation with Nagre. Karan listens to Nagre telling Prithvi that he should hand over the papers to him while Prithvi says that he will bring the peppers to his office tomorrow. Karan gets shocked hearing that and calls the police informing them that Prithvi stole the property papers. The inspector then informs him that he will be there with his team. Meanwhile, Kritika, Sherlyn and Natasha taunt Preeta while Srishti backs her by saying why do they have a problem with Preeta when they are able to live freely in the house. She further warns them not to insult her any more. Later on, as Karan confronts Prithvi and asks him about the property papers, the police arrive. The team then goes to Prithvi's room to search for the papers.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5