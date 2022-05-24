Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Get Married To Natasha?

In the recent episodes, as Sherlyn informs Prithvi about the blackmailer, he tells her to meet that person tomorrow. The media calls Preeta and asks her why is Karan divorcing her. On the other hand, as Preeta informed Sherlyn to meet her in a hotel, she sneaks behind a car while waiting for her. Janki arrives and points at Sherlyn's car revealing that Prithvi has accompanied her to the hotel, On seeing Prithvi with Sherlyn, Preeta gets shocked thinking about her plan. Read further ahead to get the latest Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2022 Spoiler begins with Preeta finally succeeding in making Sherlyn believe that she knows about Rishabh's truth. Sherlyn then rushes outside the hotel to meet Prithvi and tells him that the blackmailer is demanding Rs 20 Crore. She then shows him the CD that the blackmailer gave which consisted of Rishabh's footage. Meanwhile, Preeta changes her attire and reaches home. As she runs into Karan, they both get into a small argument. Karan then reveals that he has an important announcement to make. he then declares his engagement with Natasha and leaves everyone in shock. Preeta then tells him that he cannot get married to anyone until he is with her. On the other hand, Rakhi gets tensed about why Karan is dragging the plan and wonders if it will be successful or not. As Preeta already knows that Karan is trying to tease her, she challenges him to do every possible thing.

What happened in the previous episode?

Natasha meets her boyfriend Naman and assures him that she is marrying Karan only for the money and as soon as she gets the money, she will return to her just like Sherlyn and Prithvi. Later on, Karan teases Preeta by asking to provide Pandit's number to talk about the wedding rates, to which Preeta says that they both can marry because she doesn't have any problem with it. She then walks away saying that he can get the number from Rakhi. On the other hand, Sherlyn breaks down in tears, worrying about getting exposed and goes to Prithvi's room. As Prithvi and Sheryn talk to each other, Kritika arrives and asks what is Sherlyn doing in the room. Prithvi then makes an excuse stating that Sherlyn is teary-eyed because she was cutting onions. He then tells Kritika to leave them alone as they both need to have a private conversation. While Sameer distracts Prithvi, Preeta meets Sherlyn and demands Rs 20 Crore to ruin the evidence to which she says that she doesn't have so much money. Preeta then warns her that if she fails to do so, she will expose her in front of the Luthra family.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5