Kundali Bhagya 24 November 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Reveals Her Truth To Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya 24 November 2021 episode begins with the Luthra family getting worried because of a storm outside the house. Rakhi and Dadi feel that something bad is going to happen while Kareena asks them not to overthink as it is just a storm. Sonakshi hears their conversation and thinks that this storm is for this family as she will not spare them until she gets what she deserves. She then observes Preeta is upset to which she asks her what happened. While Preeta worries about what happened between Rishabh and Sherlyn, she lies to Sonakshi and says that she is thinking about Karan.

Kundali Bhagya 24 November 2021 Written Update

Pihu gets scared by the storm and runs towards Preeta while Kareena taunts her and asks her to take care of Pihu. Sonakshi then tells Preeta that she will take care of Pihu and when she asks her to come to her, Pihu refuses and runs away. Dadi also reminds Preeta that Pihu is her responsibility to which Rakhi backs Preeta and says that Preeta came downstairs because Pihu was sleeping. Kareena taunts Preeta again and says that she has never seen a mother like her but Rakhi tells her that she shouts at Preeta unnecessarily. On the other hand, as Rishabh confronts Sherlyn, he keeps asking her who is the father of her child. Sherlyn keeps lying to him and says that it is his child. He then reveals that he heard her conservation with Prithvi and adds that he deserves a man like him. he also tells her that he even talked to the lawyer to confirm everything to which Sherlyn gets shocked. Meanwhile, Pihu apologises to Preeta because she received a scolding from Kareena because of her. Preeta then asks her to sleep and sings a lullaby for her.

Kareena feels Pihu should be given to Sonakshi

On the other hand, Kareena complains about Rakhi to Dadi and even says that if Preeta is not able to take good care of Pihu, she will give her to Sonakshi. This leaves Dadi stunned and she shouts at her for saying that. Meanwhile, even Sonakshi is annoyed at Rakhi for always backing Preeta. She then decides to get rakhi on her side but the latter says that Preeta is a good mother. Meanwhile, Sherlyn confesses that Prithvi was the father of her child and even ridicules Rishabh. She even says that if he tried to expose her in front of the family, he will be laughed at. Later on, Preeta tells Karan to come home soon and tells him that Rishabh needs him right now. After a while, Rishabh stands on the road furiously and recalls what Sherlyn said while the latter meets Prithvi and informs him about her confession. Prithvi and Sherlyn then get into a heated argument.

