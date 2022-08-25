Kundali Bhagya 25 August 2022 Spoiler: Prithvi Confronts Karan

In the recent episode of Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi reaches Karan’s office and wonders why did he buy an office next to Rishabh’s office. He goes inside and lies to the manager stating that Rishabh sent him to meet Karan. He then goes to Karan’s cabin looking for some evidence while Karan arrives at the office. However, as Karan goes inside he catches Prithvi red-handed. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 25 August 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 25 August 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 25 August 2022 spoiler begins with Karan thinking that he is taking a huge risk of becoming Rishabh’s business partner. He then thinks that by this partnership, he will ruin Rishabh’s life by cheating on him in the business. He then meets Rishabh while Prithvi watches them. He wonders how did Karan fool Rishabh with his offer. Prithvi then meets Karan later and offers to join him in his mission to ruin the Luthra family. He then recalls how he made several attempts to snatch the Luthra property but failed terribly every time. He then urges Karan to make Rishabh and Preeta beg on the roads to which Karan gets furious and warns him not to utter Preeta’s name.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Prithvi tells Karan that he knows he hired Vishnu and raja to attack Rishabh to which Karan asks him whether he wants money to keep quiet. He further reveals that Rishabh is his enemy as well. Meanwhile, as Preeta goes to Rishabh’s office, Girish gets the tiffin and gives Karan's handkerchief to her while asking her to hand it over to him. Preeta gets annoyed seeing the handkerchief and says that he doesn't want any of Karan’s things inside the house.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5