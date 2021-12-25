Kundali Bhagya 25 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Be Able To Save The Luthra Family?

Kundali Bhagya 25 December 2021 spoiler will give a major highlight of the coming week's storyline of how Preeta's return to the city will be troublesome for Sherlyn and Prithvi. As Preeta sneaks into the Luthra house and learns that Prithvi and Sherlyn have been behaving badly with the family members and they have even declared Mahesh as mentally unstable. The new spoiler for the upcoming episode will escalate the curiosity of the fans as Preeta will return to the house with a thrilling piece of news for the family.

Kundali Bhagya 25 December 2021 spoiler begins with Preeta entering the Luthra house when the family is conducting the puja. everyone gets shocked to see her. She then informs Prithvi that Mahesh transferred the power of attorney for all the Luthra properties in her name which leaves the former baffled. On the other hand, Sherlyn gets super shocked on hearing this while the rest of the family members do not understand how to react to it.

What happened in the previous episode?

The episode begins with the priest telling the family that good news will soon arrive their way and their condition will change. Prithvi belittles him and even tells him to shut up. He still continues by stating that the 'Laxmi' of the house will soon arrive to which they realise that someone is arriving through the front door. They all then see Preeta walking inside. As everyone gets shocked to see her, Kareena lashes out at her for stepping inside the house but Kritika says that she is there for a home appointment for Rakhi. Dadi then asks whether they could not find a better doctor for Rakhi. Rakhi then takes Preeta inside and asks her how she was. She also says that she feels glad to see her again but Preeta says that she does not feel the same way. Meanwhile, Karan also arrives and as he learns about Preeta's arrival, he tells everyone to kick her out of the house. As Preeta comes out of the room after treating Rakhi's wounds, Prithvi throws money at her for her fee and taunts her about how she must be regretting getting married to Karan.

