Kundali Bhagya 24 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Teach Prithvi A Lesson?

Kundali Bhagya 24 December 2021 episode will leave the audience stunned as it will bring a new ray of hope for the Luthra family. As Rakhi and Kareena were mistreated by Prithvi in the last episode, it was also revealed that Preeta sneaked into the Luthra house to take a look at Prithvi's cruelty. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 24 December 2021 spoiler updates.

Kundali Bhagya 24 December 2021 spoiler begins with the Luthra family conducting the puja when they see a Goddess like a woman walking into the house. As she walks inside the house, she steps on kumkum due to which her footprints are all over the floor. On the other hand, everyone looks confused about who she is. As she walks inside and steps in the light, they all see that it is none other than Preeta. While Rakhi, Kareena, Kritika and others are shocked to see her, Sherlyn and Prithvi are not able to believe it. The family was not expecting her return after how they treated her the last time. On the other hand, Sherly and Prithvi get a bit threatened by her return as Preeta could claim her share of the property and not let Natasha get married to Karan.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Rakhi gets a milkshake for Mahesh, Prithvi ill-treats her and warns her to stay away from Mahesh. Sherlyn feels a sudden change in Prithvi's behaviour and asks him about it to which he assures her that he is still the same and asks her about Natasha's birthday party. Sherlyn then reveals her plan and states that she is conducting a puja in the house where her fake priest will assure the family that they should look for a girl for Karan to get married. She will then plan to put in a good for Natasha and convince the family that she is the best girl to become Karan's wife. On the other hand, Kritika receives a message through which she learns that Dr Preeta Aroras has been appointed for a home visit to check Rakhi. Later on, Sherlyn does not release that instead of the fake priest, a real one arrives. Kritika then tells Rakhi about Preeta to which they think that she will never return to the house. Prithvi overhears their conversation.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5