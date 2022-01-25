Kundali Bhagya 25 January 2022 Written Update: Karan Warns Prithvi Not To Hurt Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 25 January 2022 episode begins with Natasha revealing her evil plan to Sherlyn and telling her that Preeta will be electrocuted the moment she holds the mic on stage. She then says that though Preeta gave a good speech in front of the investors she will not be able to sign the documents after she holds that mic. On the other hand, Prithvi meets Nagre and asks him about the MLA to which he asks him to accompany him to the side so that he can reveal everything to him that happened during his absence.

Kundali Bhagya 25 January 2022 written update

Sherlyn then meets Natasha and asks how did she get the idea of electrocuting Preeta to which she says that she does not just talk but implements her plan unlike them. Natasha then takes a dig at her and Prithvi by saying that they could not get the Luthra empire in these two years and Preeta just came a couple of days back and snatched it away from their hands. Sherlyn loses her calm and yells at her to which she says that they called her only because they could not handle Preeta. She then tells her that her plan won't work while Natasha replies that she is just jealous of her. Sherlyn then threatens her to cancel her contract to which she says that only Prithvi has the power to do that.

Janki suspects Sherlyn

On the other hand, Karan meets Nagre and Prithvi and warns them to stay away from Preeta otherwise they will have to face a never-seen version of Karan Luthra. Prithvi and Karan then get into a heated argument when Sameer arrives and takes a dig at Nagre by asking him to call the police. As Karan and Prithvi's argument becomes serious, Nagre and Sameer take them away. Meanwhile, Janki runs into Sherlyn and suspects something is wrong with her. Sherlyn then accidentally says something about Rishabh that makes Janki suspicious about her. As Sherlyn leaves, Janki wonders whether Rishabh left the house because of Sherlyn. Later on, Prithvi lashes out at Nagre for supporting Preeta to which he says that he only faked it so that the investors do not learn about their fight. Natasha and Sherlyn then arrive and begin an argument. Prithvi then learns about Natasha's plan to which he agrees and tells her to go ahead with it. This makes Sherlyn argue with Prithvi but the latter tells her not to get jealous of Natasha. Sherlyn then asks that his aim was to ruin Rishabh's life and he managed to do that then why is he doing all this. Prithvi then says that she will not be able to understand him to which she calls him selfish. Prithvi then says that he hasn't killed her yet so he cannot be called selfish.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5