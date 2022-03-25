Kundali Bhagya 25 March 2022 Written Update: Karan Finds Property Papers In Prithvi's Room

Kundali Bhagya 25 March 2022 episode begins with police arriving at the Luthra house and searching Prithvi's room. As Prithvi gets nervous, Sherlyn notices his expression and gets worried about him. She prays that he doesn't get caught while Kritika yells that Karan and Srishti are targeting Prithvi to which Karan says that he heard Prithvi talking to Nagre about the papers. On hearing this, everyone stands in shock.

Kundali Bhagya 25 March 2022 Written Update

Prithvi then lashes out at the police and tells them to stop to which Karan taunts him. He asks the family to support him but no-one utters a word. He then insults them while Preeta warns him not to utter a single word against the family. He then demands the police to get a search warrant to which Karan shows the same to him which leaves him in shock. As police are unable to find the papers, Preeta asks them to search again. Karan then looks for the papers and finds them which leaves everyone in shock. Prithvi then acts as if he doesn't know where the papers came from and tells the police that they are trapping him.

Natasha and Sherlyn get worried about Prithvi

As the police take Prithvi away, they even ask Karan to come along to do the procedure. Srishti then tells Preeta that they would not have succeeded without Karan's help while Preeta tells Sameer to take her to the police station as she wants to meet Prithvi. meanwhile, Sherlyn breaks down in tears while Natasha consoles her. She then warns Natasha to take care while she is around Preeta because she can do anything with her. On the other hand, as Prithvi is thrown behind bars he tells them that they will regret the same soon.

