Kundali Bhagya 25 November 2021 Spoiler: Will Rishabh Throw Sherlyn Out Of The House?

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya will showcase Rishabh in a furious avatar while it will be thrilling for the viewers to see whether the truth about Sherlyn and Prithvi's relationship will be exposed in front of the Luthra family or not. The upcoming episodes will also reveal how Sonakshi will execute his plan to create a negative image of Preeta in front of the family and convince Pihu that she is her mother.

Kundali Bhagya 25 November 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 25 November 2021 spoiler begins with Rishabh walking furiously with a bag in his hand while Preeta, Kareena and others are walking behind him asking where he is going. As they keep following Rishabh, the latter is seen depicting anger through his eyes. As Sherlyn went to meet Prithvi in jail, she returns to the Luthra house and sees Rishabh leaving with his bag. Preeta then sees Sherlyn and asks him what happened between her and Rishabh that he now wants to leave the house. Sherlyn stands stunned and does not respond to Preeta's question.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta spots that Rishabh is worried about something while on the other hand, Kareena taunts her for not taking care of Pihu as a mother does. Even Dadi tells Preeta that Pihu is her responsibility and she should fulfil the same to which Rakhi backs Preeta and says that she is a good mother. On the other hand, Rishabh keeps asking Sherlyn to spill out the truth about the real father of her baby. Rishabh further reveals that he heard Sherlyn and Prithvi talking to each other to which she gets shocked. Meanwhile, Pihu apologises to Preeta as Kareena shouted at her because of her but Preeta tells her to sleep. On the other hand, Kareena tells Dadi that Rakhi keeps taking Preeta's side even when Preeta is not able to take care of Pihu. She then tells Dadi that she wants to give Pihu to Sonakshi to which Dadi gets shocked. On the other hand, as Rishabh exposes Sherlyn, the latter distracts him and tells him that if he tried to expose her in front of the family, they will laugh at him for not being able to handle his wife. Later, Sherlyn goes to Prithvi and informs him that she told everything to Rishabh. Prithvi loses his calm on heating this and they get into a heated argument.

