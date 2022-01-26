Kundali Bhagya 26 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Natasha Be Able To Kill Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya 26 January 2022 episode will showcase a major twist as the latest episodes are revolving around Prithvi, Sherlyn and Natasha plotting against Preeta. the upcoming episode will also reveal whether Preetqa is able to come out safe from Natasha's well-planned trap or will Natasha succeed in her evil plan to snatch Karan from her life. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 26 January 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 26 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 26 January 2022 spoiler begins with Janki spotting Sherlyn coming out of Prithvi's room and asking her what she is doing inside his room. She also questions Sherlyn whether something is cooking between her and Prithvi to which Sherlyn gets stunned is unable to utter a word. Janki then leaves and walks towards Preeta to warn her that Sherlyn and Prithvi might be planning something. Janki then meets Preeta and asks that if she ever gets stuck then who will help her. Preeta then asks her not to worry but observes that Janki is tense.

She then asks her whether anyone was threatening her told her something that shouldn't have been told. Janki then opens up about Sherlyn and Natasha to which Preeta thinks how can she manage to keep them in control. After a while, as Preeta plans to go on stage, Natasha and Sherlyn wait for her to get electrocuted. Sherlyn then asks Prithvi whether the plan will be successful to which he replies positively. He then says that this plan will completely ruin Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan tells Preeta not to go far away from him to which Preeta gets worried.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Natahs took a dig at Sherlyn by telling her that they could not even manage to get the Luthra property in the two years and now even got defeated by Preeta in two days. She then reveals her plan to electrocute Preeta to which Sherlyn gets jealous and they both have an argument. They both go to Prithvi and even he supports Natasha over Sherlyn to which the latter gets annoyed. On the other hand, Karan and Prithvi also get into a heated argument when Karan warns him to stay away from Preeta. Later on, Prithvi lashes out at Nagre for supporting Preeta in front of everyone to which Nagre states that he did it to avoid investors getting speculations about their fight. After a while, Sherlyn meets Prithvi and asks him what does he want after ruining Rishabh's life and why is he acting selfishly to which he says that he isn't selfish because he hasn't killed her yet.