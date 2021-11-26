Kundali Bhagya 26 November 2021 Spoiler: Will Rishabh Leave The Luthra House?

Kundali Bhagya 26 November 2021 episode will continue with a thrilling storyline that will involve how Sherlyn manages to keep her safe from the Luthra family. On the other hand, the upcoming episode will also depict how Sonakshi will keep trying to create a negative image of Preeta and convince Pihu that she is her mother. It will also be revealed whether Rishabh will expose Sherlyn and Prithvi in front of the Luthra family or will Sherlyn succeed in getting Prithvi out of the jail before that. Read further ahead to know the spoiler for Kundali Bhagya 26 November 2021 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 26 November 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 26 November 2021 spoiler begins with Karan arriving home and Preeta getting emotional on seeing him. She then hugs him tightly to which Karan feels that she is upset about something. As he asks what happened to her, she tells him that she is worried about Rishabh as he left the house without telling anyone. Karan then informs her that he spoke to Rishabh and he has gone to attend a meeting in London. Meanwhile, Sonakshi looks at them and get jealous and thinks that she will soon take Preeta's place and win Karan's heart. On the other hand, Sherlyn goes to mee Prithvi in jail after which the latter apologises to her for behaving badly with her.

Prithvi then tells her how lucky he is to find a girl like Sherlyn and even asks him to vent her anger on him by beating him. He then asks her whether her mother kicked her out of her house to which she says that she is still living in the Luthra house. Prithvi does not believe it but she tells him that Rishabh did not expose her because she smartly pointed a finger at his manhood.

She then reveals that Rishabh left the house without telling anyone about her and tells Prithvi that they can still manage to succeed because nobody knows their truth. Prithvi then tells Sherlyn to target Preeta next and throw her out of the Luthra house. As Sherlyn, Prithvi and Sonakshi will be plotting against Preeta by different means, it will be thrilling to watch whether Preeta manages to dodge their traps or not.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5