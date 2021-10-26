Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 26 October 2021 Written Update: Rakhi Learns About Prithvi's True Colours

As Preeta and Rakhi meet Rishabh in jail, the former tells Rakhi that she has solid evidence.

Kundali Bhagya 26 October 2021 episode begins with Sherlyn handing over a tiffin box to Prithvi while the latter eats the food. He starts coughing as the food is spicy but continues to eat which surprises Sherlyn. On the other hand, as Rakgi and Preeta meet Rishabh in the jail, they both get emotional. While Rakhi leaves early, Preeta stays back for a while. As Preeta walks out, Sameer tells her that Rakhi is not doing well and she is even having suicidal thoughts. Preeta then talks to Rakhi and assures her that everything will soon be alright. 

Rakhi keeps crying while thinking why God is testing them so much. She then says that she cannot live without her son, Rishabh and if anything happens to him, she will commit suicide. Preeta then assures her that nothing will happen to Rishabh and he will be released from jail tomorrow. Rakhi asks how is that possible to which Preeta reveals that she has evidence against Sandeep and tells her about the injury he is faking. Rakhi then asks her to hand over the evidence to the police to which Preeta says that she wants to punish the mastermind first. She then reveals that Prithvi is the mastermind who wants to ruin their lives. Rakhi is shocked to hear that and decides to throw him out of the house. 

Rakhi slaps Prithvi

As Rakhi reaches home, she shouts Prithvi's name and tells him to come out. As he comes out, Rakhi slaps him which leaves everyone in shock. Rakhi then accuses him of destroying their life to which he says that she is having some misunderstanding. Even Kareena and Kritika back Prithvi. Rakhi then asks Mahesh to call the police but Prithvi suddenly runs from the house to save himself. Preeta then realises that it was all going on in her thoughts and she then asks Rakhi not to take any decision impulsively. She asks Rakhi to be silent on this for a while otherwise Prithvi can try and destroy the evidence. Rakhi then feels bad for Kritika while Preeta says that she deserves a much better man in her life. As they reach home, Prithvi walks to Preeta and offers to help her in Rishabh's case to which she asks him to find clues. 

