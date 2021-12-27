Kundali Bhagya 27 December 2021 Written Update: Preeta Arrives With A Shocking Twist

Kundali Bhagya 27 December 2021 episode begins with Prithvi taunting Preeta and asking her whether she regretted getting married to Karan. He further tells how much he hates her now and even says that he is now ruling the Luthra. He also tells her to take the money thrown on the floor and leave the house as nothing will happen in this house without his permission. Preeta then takes the money and puts it in the temple. She then reveals that she is here to get the cheque book to which everyone gets confused. She also reveals that they have been spending her money so far to which Sherlyn says that it is their money and not hers.

Kundali Bhagya 27 December 2021 Written Update

As Preeta continues to say that it is her property, Shertlyn gets annoyed and misbehaves with her but Sameer defends Preeta and tells Sherlyn to talk to her nicely as she is still Karan's wife. Preeta then tells him not to support her as she is already so powerful. She then says that she is the sole owner of the Luthra business as well as their mansion. Prithvi and Sherlyn say that she is talking nonsense but Preeta asks them to take her seriously. She then reveals that she has the power of attorney that leaves everyone in shock. Prithvi then says that she is kidding but then she shows Rakhi the papers in order to let her confirm whether it was Mahesh's signature or not. Rakhi then says that the papers are real and so is the signature. Preeta then tells them how Mahesh camera to her to apologise on their behalf and how he later decided to transfer everything in her name. She then teases Prithvi to which he gets annoyed.

Prithvi is shocked to hear Preeta's truth

Meanwhile, Natasha looks at Karan and thinks that she needs the money as soon as possible so that she can open her dance academy in New York. On the other hand, Prithvi keeps questioning Preeta to which she says that Mahesh treats her like his daughter and he had a reason to transfer everything in her name and added that he had no reason to transfer everything to Prithvi.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5