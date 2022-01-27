Kundali Bhagya 27 January 2022 Written Update: Karan Saves Preeta From Being Electrocuted

Kundali Bhagya 27 January 2022 episode begins with Natasha approaching Prithvi and telling him that Preeta will not be able to give the presentation while Sherlyn says that she doesn't think her plan will work. While Preeta walks towards the stage, Natasha teases Sherlyn to save her before she touches the mic. Sameer overhears their conversation and realises that Preeta's life could be in danger. He then informs Karan about the same to which the latter immediately goes on stage and pulls Preeta towards him before she touches the mic.

Kundali Bhagya 27 January 2022 Written Update

As Karan pulls Preeta towards her in the middle of her presentation, she asks him why he did that. He then makes an excuse and announces that he wants to dance with his wife. While they both dance, the investors talk to each other about investing in Preeta's project. Prithvi hears this and gets annoyed. Meanwhile, Sameer switches off the mic and saves Preeta. Later on, Preeta asks Karan why he did that to which he informs her about the electric shock. She then leaves the stage while Natasha dances with Karan. Karan tries to make Preeta jealous by dancing with Natasha and even thanks her for informing Sherlyn about the electric shock.

Prithvi executes his plan against Mahesh

On the other hand, Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he is going to meet Mahesh and check whether his plan is in process or not. Sherlyn then asks him whether his plan will work or not to which he says that he is confident about it. Meanwhile, Karan asks Preeta whether she is fine to which she thanks him. He then says that it is his duty to save his wife and even urges her not to distance herself from him otherwise he will never be able to return to her. In the basement, as planned by Prithvi, the snake charmer leaves a snake in Mahesh's lap to which the latter wakes up suddenly. Later on, Kritika and Rakhi argue with each other where the latter praises Preeta while Kritika says that it was Prithvi's project and he deserved credit for it. Prithvi, on the other hand, fears that everything will be changed.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5