Kundali Bhagya 27 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan's Rage For Preeta Escalate After Meeting?

Kundali Bhagya tv show is currently garnering massive attention from fans after it experienced a 5-year-long leap with major twists in the plotline. As Arjun gets his memory back and recalls the past when he was backstabbed by Preeta and Rishabh. On the other hand, as the pandit tells Preeta that Karan is alive, she gets nostalgic and misses him while Arjun continues to hate her and Rishabh for what they did to him. Read further ahead to know about Kundali Bhagya 27 June 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 27 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 27 June 2022 spoiler begins with Arjun aka Karan and Preeta getting locked in a room in the school. While Preeta lies on the floor unconsciously, Karan stares at her and recalls the lovable times he spent with her. Karan gets emotional seeing her but soon remembers the moment when Preeta and Rishabh pushed him down the bridge. As Rishabh calls Preeta, his name appears on the screen and on seeing that, Karan gets furious. On the other hand, as Preeta doesn't pick up Rishabh’s call, the latter worries about her wondering where she was. He tells Sameer about the same and mentions that Preeta never ignores his calls. Meanwhile, Karan looks at Preeta and wonders how he couldn't learn about Preeta’s true face all these years.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, while Preeta misses Karan, the latter curses her while affirming that he wants to get an answer from her about why she had to cheat on him. As Preeta walks into the school, she gets locked inside a room in which Karan had been hiding. She feels the presence of someone in the room and asks him to come out. She then feels suffocated and collapses while Karan keeps staring at her.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5