Kundali Bhagya 27 October 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Attempts To Kill Sandeep

Kundali Bhagya 27 October 2021 begins with Rakhi telling Preeta that she was literally killing Prithvi in her imagination while Preeta thanks her for not making him suspicious about their plan. Preeta then asks her to ignore him just for a day while Sameer compliments them and says they are strong women. Meanwhile, Prithvi is suspicious about Preeta due to her weird behaviour and asks Sherlyn whether she has any clue what Preeta is up to. Sherlyn then acts weird and leaves while saying that she has no idea about her plan.

Kundali Bhagya 27 October 2021 Written Update

As Sherlyn walks off, Prithvi gets confused about what happened to her. On the other hand, Preeta discusses Prithvi's plan with Rakhi and Sameer and wonder who could be the weakest link in the case. Sameer then says that it is Sandeep to which Preeta says that they need to make sure that Prithvi stays ignorant about the fact that Sandeep is on their side. Meanwhile, Prithvi thinks that Sandeep is the weak link in the case and before he turns against him, he should do something about it. He then goes to the hospital to meet Sandeep and takes a pillow and tries to murder him. As he is about to suffocate him with a p[pillow, Sandeep wakes up and asks what is he doing at the hospital to which Prithvi makes an excuse and says he went to the factory to arrange for the money. He then asks Sandeep to trust him to which the latter says that he won't as he will be getting from in return. Sandeep then tells Prithvi to hand over the money to Sudeepa in court. Prithvi then heaves a sigh of relief to learn that Sandeep is still on his side.

Sandeep is ready to give a statement in Rishabh's favour

As Prithvi leaves the hospital, Sandeep calls Preeta and informs her about the same. Preeta then says that she will keep her promise and save him from Prithvi. Preeta then calls Karan to inform him about Prithvi, but he disconnects the call. Meanwhile, Sandeep thinks that he needs freedom more than money so he will support Preeta to prove Rishabh's innocence. The next morning, As everyone gets ready to go to court for the hearing, Prithvi gets suspicious about the family members whispering about Rishabh's case. As everyone reaches court, Rakhi sees Rishabh and she whispers in his ear that Sandeep will give a statement in his favour. Preeta then goes to Rishabh's lawyer and murmurs something in his ear to which Prithvi's suspicion escalates. As the court hearing begins, Rishabh's lawyer announces that they have new information regarding the case.

