Kundali Bhagya 28 April 2021 Written Update - Ruchika Threatens To Defame Karan

The Kundali Bhagya April 28 episode starts with Karan poking fun at Preeta and Kareena while a lady constable comes to inform them that their time is up. They bid adieu to Preeta. Meanwhile, Srishty and Sammy keep requesting Ruchika to tell them the truth as it might help Preeta. Ruchika remains tight-lipped and threatens them that she will defame Karan Luthra on social media. On the other hand, Karan reaches Arora's house. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 28 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 28 April 2021 written update

Karan makes a promise to Sarla

In an emotional breakdown, Sarla praises Karan's care and concern for Preeta. After comforting Sarla, Karan promises her that Preeta will be bailed out on the court's first hearing. Meanwhile, Ruchika keeps threatening Srishty and Sammy. Amid that, Srishty texts Karan that they are at Ruchika's place and she has called the police.

Ruchika confesses her crime?

Back at Ruchika's house, a team of cops arrive. Ruchika starts accusing Srishty and Sammy. She then provokes Srishty. Seeing this, the inspector asks his constables to arrest Srishty and Sammy. However, Karan reaches on time and turns the tables. He starts explaining the consequences to Ruchika while telling her that he has the voice recording where she threatened Srishty and Sammy. Ruchika confesses to the police that all the accusations are baseless. The police leave after giving a firm warning to Ruchika.

Prithvi suspects Mahira

On the other side, Prithvi exchanges the tyre of Mahira's car. Amid this, an irritated Prithvi gets into an argument with Mahira. However, the latter diffuses the situation and leaves. Meanwhile, Srishty narrates how they ended up at Ruchika's place after they had witnessed a catfight between Ruchika and Megha. Amid this, Mahesh comes and informs Karan that the lawyers will be arriving soon.

Karan leaves with Mahesh while Srishty and Sammy decide to catch the killer and Mahira red-handed. Meanwhile, Prithvi starts his car but gets furious after learning that it is not working. The episode ends with Prithvi getting an idea to cope with the situation.