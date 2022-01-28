Kundali Bhagya 28 January 2022 Written Update: Preeta Breaks Down In Front Of Karan

Kundali Bhagya 28 January 2022 episode begins with Mahesh getting shocked on seeing a snake and running towards the hall calling for help. As he reaches the hall where all the guests are seated, he shouts and informs them that there is a snake. Karan and Sameer then try to calm Mahesh while Prithvi feels it is the best time to execute his plan. He then says that it is a house and not a jungle where one can see snakes. Prithvi then warns the guests that Mahesh is just hallucinating and asks them not to panic. He then tells everyone that Mahesh is a mental patient and despite being treated by doctors, there's no improvement. He then suggests that the only way to calm him down is to hit him with a whip. This leaves Karan furious and he screams at him.

Kundali Bhagya 28 January 2022 Written Update

The moment Prithvi reveals that Mahesh is mentally ill, the guests begin to gossip while the reporters think that this is breaking news. Prithvi then tells the MLA that he should invest in the project only when he is ready to face losses. Prithvi then walks towards Mahesh while telling him that there is no snake to which Mahesh gets scared of him. Preeta then comes in between, pushes Prithvi away and asks Mahesh to hold her hand. She then tells everyone that even she saw a snake and got scared. As Prithvi realises that Preeta is trying to ruin his plan, he screams 'snake' in order to scare Mahesh again but Preeta keeps holding his hand and calms him down. She then assures him that the snake left and tells everyone that it is provend that there was a snake because even Prithvi saw it.

Preeta cries on seeing Mahesh's condition

Preeta then makes Mahesh sit on a chair and informs everyone that he is just suffering from fever and his mental condition is normal. Rakhi and Kareena then take Mahesh inside the room while Preeta assures everyone that everything is fine. As the investors are convinced that there's nothing wrong with Mahesh, they all give a heads up to Preeta revealing that they are ready to invest in the project. Preeta feels glad and then she invites everyone for the Lohri celebration while Prithvi walks out. On the other hand, Sameer breaks down seeing Mahesh's condition while Dadi calms him down. Rakhi then tells them that she is happy to be around Mahesh and praises Preeta for handling the situation perfectly and saving Mahesh's reputation. Later on, as the party gets over, Preeta goes to Karan's room and breaks down in front of him. She then confesses that she cannot see Mahesh suffering so much. Karan then gets proof that Preeta was faking all this while and she has just returned to help the family. He then consoles her and even thanks her for tackling the situation. Karan then says that today she proved that she is Mahesh's daughter.

