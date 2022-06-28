Kundali Bhagya 28 June 2022 Written Update: Karan Aka Arjun Goes Missing

Kundali Bhagya 28 June 2022 episode begins with Kavya getting happy on seeing Rishabh and Preeta in school. As she hugs them, Rishabh says that she is the best gift God could give him. He then wonders who followed Preeta and asserts that he will not spare that person. Meanwhile, Karan aka Arjun goes outside the school and recalls his conversation with Rishabh. As he gets emotional while missing Rishabh and Preeta, he controls his emotions and tells himself that these emotions will only make him weak. He then adds that though he loves his family, he will not forgive the faces of people who backstabbed him.

Kundali Bhagya 28 June 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Anjali is unable to find Karan, she goes to the police station to file a missing complaint but the inspector informs her that she cannot file the complaint before 24 hours. Anjali gets mad at him and states that she will blame him if anything happens to Karan.

Srishti complains to Rakhi about Sameer

Srishti complains to Rakhi about Sameer and states that he is not a good husband to which Rakhi says that she should not worry because Sameer is just busy with the auction. As they both hug, Rakhi feels glad that Srishti and Preeta are her daughters-in-law. Later on, Kritika arrives home and informs everyone how some goons teased her but a stranger saved her from them. She then remembers Karan and gets emotional to which Rakhi thinks that this is all happening because of what pandit said about Karan. On the other hand, Karan picks up Anjali’s call and apologises to her. The next day, Rakhi looks at Kavya and tells Srishti that it seems little Karan is back in the house.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5