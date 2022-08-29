Kundali Bhagya 29 August 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Claims Mahesh Is Having An Affair

The Kundali Bhagya 29 August 2022 episode begins with Srishti resting in Beeji’s lap and asking her to sing a lullaby. She then urges Janki to make some sweets for her and tells her how Rakhi is sweet enough to not let her do household chores at home. On the other hand, Mahesh tells Rakhi that he needs to talk to her but she asks him to wait until Rishabh arrives. Preeta then asks why is Rakhi upset with Mahesh to which she says that she will talk only in front of Rishabh.

Kundali Bhagya 29 August 2022 Written Update

As Rishabh walks in, Rakhi breaks down in tears and hugs him. He asks Preeta what went wrong to which Rakhi says that Mahesh is having an affair with someone. Mahesh then tells her not to lie while Dadi and Kareena lash out at Mahesh. Rishabh asks Mahesh to explain the situation to which he reveals that Rakhi misunderstood him and adds how much he loves Rakhi.

Karan teases Anjali for being jealous

Meanwhile, Karan recalls memorable moments spent with Preeta. Anjali then arrives and as Karan reveals that he went to the Luthra house, she feels jealous. On the other hand, Prithvi informs Sherlyn that he cheated on don Sambu and he now wants Rs 10 lakh from him. As Sambu’s goons tie him to get the money back, they beat him up.

(Image: @kundalibhagyazee5/Twitter)