Kundali Bhagya 29 July 2022 Spoiler: Karan Saves Preeta From An Accident

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Rakhi urges Karan to visit the Luthra house to celebrate Preeta and Rishabh’s wedding anniversary to which he agrees. On the other hand, Preeta asks Anjali to accompany Karan to the party. Read further ahead to get the Kundali Bhagya 29 July 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 29 July 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 29 July 2022 spoiler begins with Karan pulling Preeta towards her in order to save her from running into a car. Preeta gets shocked witnessing the same while Rishabh stands stunned. As Karan holds Preeta’s hand, she gets surprised by his touch as it resembles Karan. Rishabh then thanks Karan for saving Preeta and asks the latter if she is okay. Preeta and Rishabh then leave for home. At home, Srishti observes Preeta being uneasy to which she asks if everything is fine and asks her whether she is missing Karan. She then reveals that Karan is the reason behind all this. She wonders why is she experiencing uneasiness around Karan.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta and Rishabh visit Karan, they also meet Anjali. They both then tell Karan that they were there to apologise to Karan. Preeta tells him that she misunderstood him while Rishabh adds that they had their own reasons for the misunderstanding. Later on, Rakhi calls Karan and invites him to Preeta and Rishabh’s wedding anniversary. He agrees to attend the party but asks Rakhi to assure him that she will cook. After a while, as Karan eats an apple, it reminds Preeta of how Karan used to have apples every time he felt hungry. Karan then wishes Rishabh and Preeta a happy wedding anniversary after which the duo leave for home.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5