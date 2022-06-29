Kundali Bhagya 29 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Arjun Disclose His Identity To The Luthra Family

Kundali Bhagya tv show is currently attracting massive attention from fans after it experienced a 5-year-long leap with major twists in the plotline. As Arjun gets his memory back and recalls the past when he was backstabbed by Preeta and Rishabh. On the other hand, as the pandit tells everyone that Karan is alive, the family misses him while Arjun continues to hate Preeta and Rishabh for what they did to him. Read further ahead to know more about Kundali Bhagya 29 June 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 29 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 29 June 2022 spoiler begins with the Luthra family getting a feeling that Karan is somewhere around them after the pandit affirms that he is still alive. The family members begin leading a happy life again while praying to reunite with Karan soon. On the other hand, Arjun aka Karan arrives at the Luthra house but doesn't meet any of the family members. he thinks that he cannot hurt his family because of his hatred towards Rishabh and Preeta who cheated on him. He gets furious thinking about them and thinks that he will never forgive Preeta and Rishabh. He then decides to keep his identity a secret and first take the deal from Rishabh's hands.

What happened in the previous episode?

As Anjali is unable to find Karan, she goes to the police station to file a missing complaint but the inspector informs her that she cannot file the complaint before 24 hours. Anjali gets mad at him and states that she will blame him if anything happens to Karan. Meanwhile, Karan aka Arjun goes outside the school and recalls his conversation with Rishabh. As he gets emotional while missing Rishabh and Preeta, he controls his emotions and tells himself that these emotions will only make him weak. Later on, Kritika arrives home and informs everyone how some goons teased her but a stranger saved her from them. She then remembers Karan and gets emotional to which Rakhi thinks that this is all happening because of what pandit said about Karan.

