Kundali Bhagya 29 March 2022 Written Update: Prithvi To Get Bail Only After Holi

Kundali Bhagya 29 March 2022 episode begins with the constable informing Prithvi that he has a visitor to which he sees Sherlyn stepping in. On the other hand, Srishti informs Janki and Beeji how they got Prithvi arrested and later tells them about her preparations for the Holi celebration. Later on, Sherlyn hugs Prithvi and breaks down while the latter asks her to leave and blames her for getting him in trouble. Sherlyn then tells him that she was worried about him while he informs her that even Preeta arrived and took a dig at him. They both then get into a heated argument as the constable warns them to behave.

Kundali Bhagya 29 March 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then assures him that she will do something big to which he mocks her and tells her to leave. On the other hand, Karan meets Preeta and says that she should not have screamed at him. He then gives her a rose to which she asks whether he is proposing to him. Karan then gives an example of a rose stating how everyone has flaws similar to how a rose has thorns.

Nagre visits Prithvi in jail

As Karan takes the rose from Preeta's hand, she takes it back again and urges him to accept that he loves her. She then walks away by saying that she will think about his proposal and reply soon. On the other hand, Prithvi's inmate annoys him with his talks when Nagre arrives and informs Prithvi that he can apply for bail after the Holi festival. Prithvi then accuses him of being in Preeta's team to which Nagre states that he went to her side because she has the power to ruin his career. Nagre then points a finger at Prithvi's honesty to which the latter lashes out at him and challenges him that he will soon get another lawyer for him.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5