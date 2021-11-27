Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 Spoiler: Is Sonakshi Behind Pihu's Kidnapping?

Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 episode will prove to be quite thrilling for the viewers as it will showcase a new danger coming towards the Luthra family. The latest episodes have been depicting how Sonakshi is trying her level best to create a negative image of Preeta in front of the family while Sherlyn is trying to make her plan succeed by getting Prithvi out of jail. Read further ahead to see what's coming up in the Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 spoiler begins with a goon calling Karan and telling him that his daughter, Pihu is with them. Karan then shouts at him for messing up with him and asking where is his daughter. The goon then warns him and informs him that he has left something at his gate. Preeta then runs towards the gate and sees a white envelope. As she opens it, she sees Pihu's pictures inside in which she is seen blindfolded. She screams the moment she sees the pictures and begins to cry. Meanwhile, Rakhi and Sonakshi arrive and are shocked to see Pihu's pictures.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Rakhi tells Dadi and Kareena that she gave an excuse to Mahesh about Rishabh leaving for a business meeting. She then tells them that it was Preeta's idea to which the latter says that she texted Karan so they need not worry. Pihu then walks in and tells everyone that she is going to her friend's birthday party and leaves with Preeta. Sonakshi overhears their conversation and decides to plan something. meanwhile, as Preeta drops Pihu at her friend, Disha's birthday party, the latter's mother assures Preeta that she will take care of Pihu. Later on, as Preeta gets occupied with Dadi, Sonakshi sees Disha's mother calling Preeta so she picks up the call and talks like Preeta. She informs that Pihu will be free in 30 minutes. She then blocks Disha's mother's number and saves her number in her name. Sherlyn sees her. Sonakshi then reaches the birthday party and as Pihu runs towards the car, someone kidnaps her.

