Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 Written Update: Family Blames Preeta For Pihu's Abduction

Kundali Bhagya 29 November episode begins with everyone worrying about Pihu while Preeta talks to Disha's mother to get an update about her but she says that the party was over an hour ago. Preeta then shows everyone her message in which her mother askes her to come after one hour. Disha's mother, Roma then says that she never stated this instead she texted her to inform Preeta that the party is over so she can come and pick Pihu. Preeta and others get confused.

Kundali Bhagya 29 November 2021 Written Update

As everyone gets confused about the message, Mahesh asks everyone to calm down and tells Preeta to call Roma again and confirm. It is then revealed that Sonakshi deletes Roma's number from Preeta's phone and saves her number in Roma's name. As Preeta calls Roma, Sonakshi's phone rings but she does not pick. As Karan has Roma's number, he too makes a call and talks to Roma about Pihu to which she says that Preeta picked Pihu from the party a while ago. As they get shocked to hear this, Karan disconnects the call while his phone rings again. As he picks the call, a man tells Karan that his daughter, Pihu has been kidnapped. Karan thinks that someone is playing a prank on him so he lashes out at the man. The man then warns him to listen to him and informs him that the proof can be found right outside their gate. Preeta then runs outside and sees an envelope. As she looks inside, she finds pictures of Pihu blindfolded and screams her name. Kareena, Rakhi, Karan, and others also arrive and get shocked to see the pictures. The kidnapper then demands a ransom in return for Pihu and disconnects.

Sherlyn suspects Sonakshi behind Pihu's kidnapping

Everyone then blames Preeta and tells her that if she had gone to pick Pihu on time, she would have been safe with them. Mahesh, on the other hand, tells everyone to stop and look for a way to find Pihu. Karan then calls his friend who is a specialist in solving such cases. His friend soon arrives with his team and inquires from Preeta about her chat with Roma. As Sonakshi gets a bit scared, Sherlyn spots it and thinks that she has something to do with Pihu's kidnapping. Sonakshi then thinks that soon everyone will realise that Preeta is not a good mother. Later on, the kidnapper calls Sonakshi and tells her that Pihu is not eating food to which she goes to fix the issue. She then makes the kidnapper call Karan and asks for a ransom so that everyone thinks that this is a real kidnapping.

