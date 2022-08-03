Kundali Bhagya 3 August 2022 Written Update: Karan Gets Emotional On Meeting Rakhi

Kundali Bhagya 3 August 2022 episode begins with Preeta applying ointment on Karan’s wound with the latter gazing at her. He then teases her by saying that she deliberately put the broken glass to which Preeta says that it was just an accident. He then states that Preeta is a bad host while she reminds him about who was treating her wounds. She gets annoyed by him and leaves from there thinking that she should not make him angry because he is Rakhi’s guest.

Kundali Bhagya 3 August 2022 Written Update

As Rakhi comes out of the kitchen after making sweets, she notices Karan’s wound and asks what happened. He calms her and says that it is a tiny wound so she shouldn't worry about it. She then asks him to follow him so that she can serve some turmeric milk to him. On the other hand, Sameer assures Rishabh that he didn't do anything and Srishti was doubting him for no reason. Rishabh then tells him to resolve this issue. Meanwhile, Raja, Vishnu and Bunty sneak into Karan's house.

Karan shares a sweet moment with Mahes and Rakhi

As the goons spot Anjlai leaving the house, they follow her. In the kitchen, Rakhi gives sweets to Karan to which he gets emotional and recalls the time she used to make sweets for him. Mahesh also arrives and asks for sweets but Rakhi denies it. Karan then gives some to Mahesh after which Srishti tells them to come out for the cake-cutting ceremony. Anjali then arrives at the Luthra house while the goons follow her. As Dadi comes to meet everyone, Karan compliments her by saying that she looks hot. She gets nostalgic and says that Karan used to say the same thing to her.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5