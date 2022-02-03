Kundali Bhagya 3 February 2022 Written Update: Natasha To Execute Her Plan B

Kundali Bhagya 3 February 2022 episode begins with Natasha informing Sherlyn about the increasing closeness between Prithvi and Kritika. Sherlyn then lashes out at her and asks her not to interfere in her personal matter. Meanwhile, Janki and Srishti arrive and meet the Luthra family to which Kareena warns them to behave and not create any drama. As they greet Mahesh and wish him Happy Lohri, he asks whether the dhol is here or not. Karan then arrives with one and plays it for everyone while Mahesh begins to dance.

Kundali Bhagya 3 February 2022 Written Update

Ads everyone gather around Mahesh and dance with him, the latter sees Prithvi and stops dancing. Preeta then walks away while Karan follows her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn takes Natasha aside and ask her why is she dancing to which she asks her to stop questioning her. Sherlyn reminds her why she and Prithvi brought her to the house. Natasha then tells Sherlyn that since her plan A failed, she is working on her plan B but Sherlyn teases her by asking whether her next plan is to bring Karan and Preeta closer. Natasha then clarifies that she will create differences between Karan and Preeta and when the latter begins to question Karan, their relationship will be destroyed. She further tells Sherlyn that she also has a plan C ready in case the other one doesn't work.

Karan calls Preeta 'Hitler'

On the other hand, as Karan follows Preeta, she catches him and asks what is he doing to which he teases her. She then asks him not to ruin his Lohri and further tells him that she can see what he is doing with Natasha to which Karan calls her jealous. She then asks him why is Natasha living in the Luthra house to which he says that she is just jealous of her. He then calls her a hitler and walks away. Later on, as Janki and Srishti meet Preeta, the latter tells them how Karan called her Hitler. Srishti then says that it is not a big issue because she is now the boss of the Luthra house.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5