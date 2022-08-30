Kundali Bhagya 30 August 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Invites Karan For Ganesh Chaturthi

Kundali Bhagya 30 August 2022 episode begins with Prithvi urging Sambu to leave him while assuring him to return the money. He swears on Sherlyn but Sambu refuses to believe him. Sambu then tells him to return the money by tomorrow and as he walks out, Sherlyn begins to beat Prithvi. On the other hand, Rakhi invites Karan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the Luthra family to which he says that he will come but as Anjali stares at him, he refuses to attend the celebration.

Kundali Bhagya 30 August 2022 Written Update

Mahesh, Kareena and Dadi try to convince him while Preeta says that Karan must be having some important work so they should not force him. Rakhi then blackmails Karan that if he doesn't come to their house, she will break all ties with him. Karan then agrees to come which leaves everyone in delight. Rakhi then states how Arjun and Karan are so similar and recalls that she used to convince Karan the same way she did right now.

Anjali and Karan visit Luthra house on Ganesh Chaturthi

On the other hand, Karan assures Anjali that he is not visiting Luthra house to meet Prithvi but to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He then asks Anjali to accompany him and she agrees. Meanwhile, Sherlyn asks Prithvi about his plan to arrange the money and he replies that he will blackmail Karan. Later on, Sameer murmurs in sleep while Srishti doubts him. She then asks questions to him about having an extra-marital affair but Sameer reveals that he loves her. The next day, as Prithvi and Sherlyn reach Karan’s house, they get shocked to know that Karan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the Luthra family.