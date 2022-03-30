Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2022 Written Update: Nagre And Prithvi Join Hands Again

Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2022 Written Update: As Prithvi lashes out at Nagre and Sherlyn, he realises his mistake and calls Nagre again. Read further.

Kundali Bhagya latest episode

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5


Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2022 episode begins with Karan telling Sameer that he apologised to Preeta and further informs him that she is taking good care of the house. They both then hug each other and fall asleep in the room. On the other hand, Srishti, Beeji and Janki prepare sweets and pack them to take them to the Luthra house. as Srishti calls Preeta to inform her that they have prepared sweets, Preeta tells her how Karan apologised to her and even asked her to have him back in her life. Preeta further expresses her excitement for the Holi celebration while Srishti feels relieved knowing that Prithvi will not be there to ruin their festival. 

Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, in the police station, Prithvi recalls his argument with Nagre and Sherlyn and regrets fighting with them. He then asks the constable to allow him to make one phone call to which he hands him his phone. He then calls Nagre and urges him to meet him the next day. On the other hand, Sherlyn recalls Prithvi's words and thinks that she will prove him wrong and will even teach Preeta a lesson for messing with her and Prithvi.  

Luthra family preps for Holi celebration

The next day, everyone gathers and wish each other a Happy Holi. Beeji, Srishti and Janki then arrive and inform them that they got sweets for everyone. Mahesh then spends some quality time with Karan and Sameer when Preeta arrives and informs everyone that everything has been arranged outside. Mahesh, Rakhi then go outside while Kareena tells Karan to get ready to play Holi. On the other hand, as Nagre visits Prithvi in jail, the latter apologises to him. Prithvi then informs him that Preeta has the power to take away everything from him. 

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5

