Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Allow Karan To Play Holi With Her?

Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 episode will bring a major twist to the show as Prithvi is planning something nasty yet again. earlier in the show, as the family is preparing to celebrate the festival together, Prithvi has been struggling to come out of prison with the help of Nagre. Read further ahead to get Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 spoiler for the upcoming episode.

Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 spoiler begins with Karan telling Preeta that he is heading outside to play Holi with everyone. He then urges her to join them. As Preeta decides to play Holi with everyone, Karan takes colours in his hand and walks towards her while Preeta gets alert and tries to cover her face. As Karan comes closer to her, he suddenly goes to Natasha and puts colour on her. This leaves everyone in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Prithvi asks Nagre to visit him in jail, he convinces him to join hands against Preeta and reveals his plan to steal the property papers from the Luthra house. On the other hand, as Kritika grieves over Prithvi's arrest, she decides not to play Holi while Preeta thinks of a plan to make her play Holi with the family. Meanwhile, Beeji accidentally consumes a toxic drink during the celebration and plays Holi with Kareena. Later on, Nagre and Pradeep visit the Luthra house and run into Preeta. She asks them what are they doing in the house and asks him to go to jail if he wants to meet Prithvi. Nagre then challenges her that she and Karan will not be able to escape this time as he is planning to get Prithvi out on bail. On the other hand, Prithvi thinks that though Preeta won this time, this will be her last success because he will soon be returning to ruin her life.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5