Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 Written Update: Karan Plays Holi With Everyone Except Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 episode begins with Nagre wondering that he should not have said yes to Prithvi in stealing the property papers and gets scared of thinking about how will Preeta react when she learns about the same. He then decides to go ahead with the plan and changes his clothes in the car so that no one recognises him. Meanwhile, Karan notices that Preeta is worried about something, to which he asks her what the problem is. She then says that she is upset because things did not go the way she wanted them to be.

Kundali Bhagya 4 April 2022 Written Update

Karan then asks her not to think too much and instead play Holi with everyone. Karan then puts a tilak on her forehead and leaves her stunned. He then teases her to play Holi with him while the latter walks away in fear. Karan then plays Holi with Mahesh and Sameer and as Mahesh enjoys playing with them, the family gazes at him with love. On the other hand, as Srishti plays Holi with Sameer, the latter complains about why didn't she let him play Holi with her when he asked. Srishti then says that one doesn't need permission to play Holi.

Kritika apologises to Karan

Kritika then arrives and apologises to Karan while wishing him a Happy Holi. They both then enjoy with Mahesh and dance together. Srishti then asks Preeta whether she played Holi with Karan when the latter suddenly arrived and puts colour on Natasha. While everyone gets stunned at seeing them, Sameer thinks that Karan should not have done that. On the other hand, Natasha notices that a guy is giving something to Sherlyn. Meanwhile, as Nagre and Pradeep reach the house, Girish arrives and orders them to work in the kitchen as he thinks they are servants. Later on, Karan and Preeta get into a funny argument about playing Holi with each other. As Srishti thinks that Karan and Preeta will start fighting again, she follows them while Sameer walks behind her. On the other hand, as Sherlyn walks into the house, she feels someone is following her.

