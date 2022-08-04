Kundali Bhagya 4 August 2022 Written Update: Karan Makes A Shocking Demand From Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 4 August 2022 episode begins with Dadi telling Karan that she is happy to see him at the party to which he says that he is happy to be there. Beeji then arrives while Karan calls her his girlfriend. Dadi then gets annoyed and asks him to choose one of them to which he urges her not to get jealous. Karan then goes to Anjali but runs into Preeta. She feels Karan’s presence again.

Kundali Bhagya 4 August 2022 Written Update

Srishti makes an announcement stating that Rishabh and Preeta will dance together. As they both dance, Karan feels jealous of them and recalls the time he danced with Preeta. He then walks outside. On the other hand, Prithvi drinks tea with his friend while the latter’s wife comes and shouts at him.

Karan breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Raja and other goons enter the Luthra house disguised as waiters while Karan goes to a corner and cries. Kavya sees him crying and asks the reason behind it to which he says that he isn't crying. Kavya says that even Preeta cries while hiding in the kitchen. Karan then asks why Preeta cries to which she says that she cries while cutting onions. Preeta then enters the kitchen and sees Karan inside. He then compliments her performance with Rishabh and then adjusts her bindi. This makes Preeta furious while she recalls how Karanj used to do the same. She asks him what he wants to which Karan answers that he wants her. This leaves her stunned.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5