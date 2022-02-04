Kundali Bhagya 4 February 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Plans To Finish Preeta With A Bomb

Kundali Bhagya 4 February 2022 episode begins with Sristi asking Preeta to control her emotions as it is clearly visible to everyone. Rakhi then arrives to which Srishti begins to call Preeta a Hitler to which Rakhi says that she doesn't care beaus Preeta has done so much for the family. Later on, Sameer and Srishti run into each other and have a moment together. As Srishti tries to walk away, Sameer holds her hand and expresses his delight at seeing her. He even urges her to talk to him but she denies it recalling what happened two years back.

Kundali Bhagya 4 February 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Prithvi eagerly waits for Shambhu to get the bomb for him while Srishti arrives and taunts him. She then says that she knows he is up to something evil and warns her to stay away from Preeta. She then makes him recall how they sent him to jail to which he warns her to talk nicely with her. Later on, Srishti meets Karan and they both reveal how much they missed each other. They both talk about Preeta's behaviour to which Karan offers her to join his team. Srishti then says that she will always choose Preeta. Karan then advises her to speak to Sameer to which she reveals that a lot of things have changed between them. Karan then calls Sameer to clear things up between him and Srishti but the latter walks away.

Prithvi plants a bomb in the puja ceremony

As Shambhu arrives with the bomb, he then shows a mark on the coconut bomb to Prithvi so that he can identify it among other coconuts. On the other hand, Karan meets Preeta and asks why is she ignoring him to which she asks him to avoid the argument. He then asks whether she is feeling jealous of seeing him and Natasha together to which she says that she has a lot more important things to do than get jealous. Meanwhile, Prithvi puts the bomb in the Puja plate and informs Sherlyn about his plan. Srishti then arrives and as she is about to pick up the plate, Prithvi stops her.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5