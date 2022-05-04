Kundali Bhagya 4 May 2022 Written Update: Sameer Apologises To Preeta For Suspecting Her

Kundali Bhagya 4 May 2022 episode begins with Preeta catching Prithvi red-handed as soon as he steps out of the rickshaw. She tells him that she knows he is the mastermind who sent Sandesh to trap Karan. As she adds that she saw everything, Prithvi asks her to give proof. Preeta then adds that she will make sure he goes behind bars to which Prithvi says that it is of no use because Karan doesn't trust her anymore. Prithvi then walks away.

Kundali Bhagya 4 May 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Karan advises Malkani not to trust Preeta to which he says that he will put in his best efforts to help him. Srishti then meets Sameer and tries to make him understand that Preeta is innocent and is just trying to help the family. She even reveals how Preeta met Mahesh in a hospital and decided to save him by entering the Luthra house. Sameer gets shocked hearing this and asks her why didn't Preeta reveal the truth to everyone. Srishti then says that how will the family trust her when he himself is willing to trust Preeta.

Preeta reveals Prithvi's truth to Sameer

As Preeta arrives, Sameer asks her why didn't she tell everyone that she is here to help the family. He then apologises to her for doubting her to which she reveals that Prithvi is the mastermind behind Karan's arrest. Meanwhile, Prithvi reaches home and as he sees Natasha, he asks Sherlyn why is she still in the house. Sherlyn then reveals that she will go in two weeks to which he says that he wants her out of the house in two days. Natasha hears their conversation and decides to side with Preeta. As soon as Preeta arrives home, Natasha tells her that Prithvi is the mastermind behind Karan's arrest to which she says that she already knows this. Preeta even informs her that she will not join hands with her. Later, Sameer enters the house and starts beating Prithvi accusing him of trapping Karan while Prithvi tells everyone that he saw Sandesh with Preeta. Kareena then says that Preeta is behind everything to which Sameer accuses Prithvi. Sherlyn also intervenes and asks Sameer how can he change his words suddenly to which Preeta says that she doesn't have time to explain and walks outside.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5