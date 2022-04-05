Kundali Bhagya 5 April 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn To Execute Her Evil Plan Against Karan

Kundali Bhagya 5 April 2022 episode begins with Natasha catching Sherlyn mixing pills in a glass of drink and asking what is she up to. Sherlyn then informs her that she needs to make Karan drink the same. She then reveals that after drinking the same, Karan will not be in his senses and it will be an opportunity for Natasha to get physically intimate with him. She further narrates her plan to Natasha and says that as soon as she is in bed with Karan, it will be her job to get all the family members to the room. As Natasha asks her what will happen next, Sherlyn reveals that then the family will have to get her married to Karan.

Kundali Bhagya 5 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Karan plays Holi with everyone while ignoring Preeta. Srishti worries about them fighting but Sameer assures her not to worry about them as Karan is deliberately teasing Preeta because he loves her. Later on, Karan finds Preeta and pulls her towards him while putting colour on her through his cheek. He then complains to her for not expressing her feelings towards him. Karan then tells Preeta that knows she lied to him. On the other hand, Sameer and Srishti plan to go on a long drive.

Sherlyn signals Natasha to execute her plan

Karan then gets close to Preeta and gives a peck on her cheek but immediately backs off. He then tells her that he will not cross his limits until she reveals that she loves him too. He then wishes Happy Holi to her and walks away while Preeta fails to express her love to her. On the other hand, as Sherlyn and Natasha meet Nagre in the house, they yell at him. Sherlyn then tells Natasha that Karan must be with Preeta so she can grab a chance to execute their plan.

