Kundali Bhagya 5 May 2022 Written Update: Preeta Makes A Plan To Trap Sandesh

Kundali Bhagya 5 May 2022 episode begins with Preeta rushing to the police station and asking the inspector to let her meet Karan. The inspector then says her that Karan doesn't want to meet her. Preeta then asks him whether Karan is fine to which Malkani arrives and assures the same to her. She then asks him whether he saw the evidence to which he gets shocked and asks her how she knows about the proof. On the other hand, Prithvi informs Sherlyn that Preeta knows that he is the mastermind while calms her by stating that nobody in the family will ever believe Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya 5 May 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then asks Prithvi whether Preeta is in the house to save the Luthra family to which he says yes and walks away. Meanwhile, Srishti yells at Sameer for hitting Prithvi in front of the family to which the latter confesses that he did that because he got angry. Srishti then wonders that now Prithvi knows that they are aware of his plan that got Karan arrested. Preeta then arrives and informs them that the police will soon arrest Sandesh and adds that they need proof against Prithvi and Sandesh.

Sameer, Preeta and Srishti make Sandesh fall into their trap

Preeta then tells everyone that they will lay a trap for Sandesh and asks Sameer to approach him as a businessman. they all then make a fake website for Sameer while the latter calls Sandesh asking him to meet him if he wants to earn money. Sandesh gets suspicious but as he looks at his website, he realises that everything is fine. the next day, while Srishti chases Sandesh, she informs Preeta that he has left his house. Sameer waits for Sandesh in the hotel room while the latter gets hesitant before entering the hotel. he then changes his mind and goes into the hotel. Srishti then calls Sameer and asks him to be prepared.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5