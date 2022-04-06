Kundali Bhagya 6 April 2022 Written Update: Pradeep Executes Prithvi's Backup Plan

Kundali Bhagya 6 April 2022 episode begins with Karan revealing to Srishti that he is purposely teasing Preeta by not playing Holi with her. He then decides to play Holi with her while Preeta, on the other hand, recalls the moment when Karan put colour on her face. As Karan meets Preeta to play Holi, she says that she doesn't want to play with him. He doesn't listen to her and throws water at her. he then grabs her while kissing her in front of everyone. As the family watches them play Holi, they get shocked seeing their romantic behaviour. Later, even Mahesh plays Holi with them.

Kundali Bhagya 6 April 2022 Written Update

After a while, as Sameer and Srishti begin dancing, they drag the others to join them. During this chaos, Natasha's drink, which consisted of toxic pills, falls. This leaves Sherlyn annoyed and she later shouts at Natasha for ruining her plan. Natasha then tells her that Preeta and Karan's love is genuine to which Sherlyn warns her to kick her out of the house. She then apologises to her and urged her to give her one more chance. Sherlyn then gives bhaang to her again and asks her to mix it in Karan's drink.

Girish catches Nagre and Pradeep

On the other hand, as Pradeep mixes bhaang in all the drinks, he tells Nagre that this is Prithvi's backup plan. he then reveals that Prithvi instructed him to make Preeta unconscious before stealing the papers so that it will be easy for them to execute their plan. Girish then arrives and learns about their plan but they manage to make him unconscious. As Nagre goes to steal the papers, Pradeep target Preeta, Karan then notices Pradeep as he finds something fishy about him. He follows him to find out what he is up to.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5