Kundali Bhagya 6 May 2022 Written Update: Preeta Gets Proof Against Sandesh

Kundali Bhagya 6 May 2022 episode begins with Sandesh arriving at Sameer’s hotel room and knocking on the door. Preeta then informs Sameer that Sandesh is standing outside the room and tells Srishti to open the door. Srishti then informs Sandesh that Sameer will join him soon. Meanwhile, Preeta watches their footage.

Kundali Bhagya 6 May 2022 Written Update

As Sameer arrives, Sandesh says that he doesn't look like Umesh to which Sameer loses his calm. Preeta then tells him to calm down and asks him to make things normal. Sameer then asks him to trap Roman in match-fixing the same way he trapped Karan Luthra. Sandesh denies doing the same and feels something fishy. As Sandesh walks out of the room, Preeta comes in disguise and gives him a peek at lots of cash in a bag. Sameer then says that this is his sister who dropped the bag by mistake.

Sandesh confesses his crime

Sameer then says that he must've gotten the wrong information about Sandesh and ask him to leave. Sandesh then reveals that the entire match-fixing issue with Karan was all fake. On the other hand, as Natasha walks out of the washroom, Sherlyn comes with lots of cash for her. She then tells her to leave the house tonight with the money. As Sherlyn leaves, Natasha thinks that she will not leave the house. Later, Sameer asks Sandesh to reveal his plan to trap someone in match-fixing to which he says that he is getting late. As he is about to leave, Srishti tells Sameer that they should hire someone else to which Sandesh gets greedy and tells them about how he framed Karan. Meanwhile, Prithvi arrives at the hotel but Srishti manages to hide from him. On the other hand, Sherlyn tells Natasha to pack her nag and never contact her while Sandesh joins hands with Sameer.

