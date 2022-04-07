Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2022 Written Update: Girish Tells Srishti About The Intruders

Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2022 episode begins with Karan asking Pradeep why is he staring at Preeta to which he reveals that she is very pretty and she even gives sisterly vibes. Adding to it, Pradeep tells him that he is a big fan of his and later stops him from consuming bhang. Later on, Karan meets Preeta and tells her how much he enjoyed playing Holi with her to which she says that she didn't enjoy it because it wasn't her kind of Holi. As Preeta walks away ignoring Karan, Natasha gives the glass of bhang to Karan but he denies having it.

Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2022 Written Update

Pradeep then meets Preeta and offers the bhang glass to her stating that Karan asked him to give it to her. She then drinks it and walks away. later on, Pradeep offers a glass to Karan as well to which he drinks it. Meanwhile, Nagre finds the key and decides to steal the property papers. later on, Srishti goes to the kitchen to make black coffee for Janki and Beeji but runs into unconscious Girish. As she wakes him up by splashing water on his face, he tells her about the intruders and reveals that Preeta's life is in danger.

Luthra family consumes bhang

Srishti then finds Preeta and tells her what she heard from Girish. Intoxicated Preeta asks her to calm down assuring her that she is safe. On the other hand, as Pradeep removes Nagre's moustache, Sherlyn and Kritika recognize her and get shocked. Nagre then tells them that Prithvi has sent them to steal the papers to which Kritika dials the police's number. Sherlyn stops her and asks her to support Prithvi's plan. Meanwhile, as the entire family consumes bhang, they get out of control while Sherlyn advises Kritika to take everyone to their respective rooms. Srishti then takes Preeta to her room and asks who gave bhang to her. She then leaves her in the room and goes outside to call Beeji and Janki. Sherlyn then walks into Preeta's room and challenges her that she cannot do anything to her because she is not in her senses. Preeta then takes a cricket bat in her hand.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5