Kundali Bhagya 7 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Sonakshi Be Able To Fool Karan?

Kundali Bhagya 7 December 2021 episode will continue to keep the fans engaged with the thrilling plotline as Pihu is still trapped with the kidnappers while Karan and Preeta are trying their best to save Pihu. On the other hand, as Sonakshi and Sherlyn have joined hands against Preeta, they are planning something evil against her to destroy her impression of the family members.

Kundali Bhagya 7 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 7 December 2021 spoiler begins with Sonakshi and Sherlyn planning to fool the Luthra family by depicting a fake story of Sonakshi being trapped with the kidnappers while Preeta managing to run away from their hideout with Pihu. Sherlyn then advises Sonkahsi to call Karan and make him believe that she is in danger and also inform him about Pihu's location. As she calls Karan, he feels confused whether he should believe her or not but he then chooses to believe her for the sake of Pihu. As Karan reaches the location, Sonakshi sees him and acts like she is hurt. Karan then finds her and as he tries to wake her up, Rajeev, the kidnapper points a gun at him but Vinod and his team surrounds the kidnaper. On the other hand, as Preeta saves Pihu, she takes her to the hospital without informing anyone in the family. She gets worried for her as Pihu faints. She then asks a doctor to treat her and realises that the doctor is quite confident about Pihu's medical history. Preeta then asks the doctor whether she knows Pihu to which she says that she has treated her in the past and knows her mother very well. She then says that it is common for Pihu to faint whenever she gets nervous. This leaves Preeta in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta reaches the kidnapper's hideout, she calls Srishti and Sameer for help. She then walks inside and bumps into Sonakshi and when she asks her what is she doing there, she reveals her plan to kick Preeta out of the house and live with Karan as his wife. Preeta then lashes out at her and reminds her how she was the one who supported her throughout and even let her live in the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Sameer and Srishti arrive but Sherlyn, with the help of the kidnapper, makes them inhale chloroform and tie them. Preeta somehow manages to take Pihu away while Sherlyn suggests Sonakshi build a fake story in front of Karan to come out innocent while making Preeta the culprit.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5