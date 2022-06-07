Kundali Bhagya 7 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Believe Natasha’s Revelations About Preeta?

The popular show, Kundali Bhagya is currently among the top-rated shows on television with the cast members enjoying a massive fan following soon after the show went on air. In the recent episodes, while Karan calls the police at home to arrest Prithvi, they take the latter away. Take a look at what will happen in the upcoming episode.

Kundali Bhagya 7 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 7 June 2022 spoiler begins with Karan sitting inside the conference room and attending a meeting. While he talks to the clients, Natasha walks into the office and barges straight into the cabin to meet Karan. She then tells him that she has evidence to prove that Preeta is having an affair with Rishabh. On hearing this, Karan loses his calm and gives her a tight slap. On the other hand, Preeta goes into Natasha’s room to find evidence against her and expose her in front of the entire family. She then finds Natasha and Roxy’s wedding pictures and stands in shock.

Meanwhile, Natasha tells Karan that she did not feel bad because of the slap because she knows that he loves Preeta and cannot tolerate anything bad about her. She then adds that she has something important to show him about Preeta and Rishabh to which Karan warns him to leave. Natasha then tells Karan how much she loves him to which he asks her to stop her nonsense. She then asks why Preeta wasn't present at their fake wedding and reveals that she was with Rishabh in Dubai during that time. Later on, Sherlyn meets Karan and informs him that Rishabh sent him divorce papers and adds that the latter is with Preeta. Stating further, she also tells Karan that Rishabh will not feel the need for a life partner because he is comfortable with Preeta.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Karan calls the police to arrest Prithvi, the latter refuses to go and tells them that they cannot arrest him. On seeing this, Sherlyn loses her calm and thinks that as Karan snatched Prithvi away from her, even he will snatch Preeta from Karan.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5