Kundali Bhagya 8 August 2022 Written Update: Karan Gets Jealous Of Preeta & Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya 8 August 2022 episode begins with Prithvi running into Preeta but managing to escape without letter her know. He sees Preeta crying and feels happy while getting confused seeing Srishti in a married avatar. He wonders who got married to her. Meanwhile, Srishti spots Preeta crying and calms her down while the latter reveals that she feels Karan’s presence every time she is with Karan. He overhears their conversation and wonders whether Preeta is crying because she is guilty of killing him.

Kundali Bhagya 8 August 2022 written update

On the other hand, Anjali asks Karan whether he still has feelings for Preeta, to which he says that he hates her. She then adds that she could see love in his eyes while he was dancing with Preeta. Meanwhile, Srishti and Preeta then sit together in the latter’s room and talk about Karan. Beeji then arrives and tells Srishti that Sameer is asking her to come down. As Srishti goes out, Beeji talks to Preeta and asks why is she upset to which she confesses that she is missing Karan.

Dadi welcomes Surekha to the Luthra house

While Preeta expresses her feelings to Beeji, the latter asks her to respect her relationship with Rishabh and adds that she should not hurt him. Later on, as Rishabh and Preeta dance together, Prithvi sees them and gets jealous. On the other hand, Vishnu and Raja talk to each other in the kitchen, where the former tells the latter that Karan is Rishabh’s brother.

Prithvi runs into them and asks them who they were, to which they say that they want to destroy the party, to which Prithvi says that it is his motive as well. He then commands them and tells them that he is now their boss. Meanwhile, Dadi introduces the family to Surekha and her granddaughter Sona. They all then ask Rishabh and Preeta to take the garlands and perform the wedding ceremony. On seeing this, Karan gets jealous.

