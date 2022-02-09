Kundali Bhagya 9 February 2022 Written Update: Karan Finds Nagre Suspicious

Kundali Bhagya 9 February 2022 episode begins with Natasha giving her hand to Preeta but she manages to get up on her own. Sameer then announces the boys' team won the game but Dadi intervene and tells him that the game was supposed to be held between Karan and Preeta to which Srishti agrees and then they ask for a rematch. Meanwhile, Prithvi searches for Shambhu so that he can plant the bomb at the right place. Karan and Preeta then begin the gazing game in which they stare into each others' eyes without blinking. Karan later loses the game while Janki and Srishti hail Preeta on winning.

Kundali Bhagya 9 February 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, even Rakhi gets excited about watching Preeta win the game and claps for her while Sameer consoles Karan that it is okay to lose from his wife. Later on, as Mahesh's doctor arrives, Prithvi gets worried as Mahesh was declared mad only after getting several electric shocks and wonders Doctor's reaction to Mahesh's present condition. Rakhi also sees the doctor and introduces him to Preeta to which the latter asks him to have a word with her at his clinic. On the other hand, Prithvi meets Nagre and warns him to stay away from Preeta and reveals his plan against her. As they both talk about the coconut bomb, Karan overhears their conversation and speculate something fishy. He then speaks to Preeta and asks if she needs any help to which she says that God is there to support her so she is absolutely safe.

Karan finds Sherlyn's action fishy

As Nagre realises that Karan is eavesdropping, he changes the topic. Meanwhile, Prithvi finds Shambhu and asks him about the bomb to which he hands it over to him and leaves. Prithvi then replaces the real coconut with the fake one and asks the priest to begin the ritual. As everyone performs puja one by one, Sherlyn gets worried about the bomb and hurriedly hands it over to Preeta which Karan notices and finds her action fishy. Later on, as Karan and Preeta take the plate and walk towards the bonfire, Prithvi stops them and asks them to perform it individually.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5