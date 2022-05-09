Kundali Bhagya 9 May 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Kicks Natasha Out Of The House

Kundali Bhagya 9 May 2022 episode begins with Sherlyn taking Natasha's bag and walking down the stairs when she runs into Kareena. Kareena asks her where is she going and she reveals that Natasha is leaving because her mother has finally returned. Natasha then tells Kareena that she wants to stay with them at least until Karan comes out of the jail but Kareena says that it is better she stays with her mother and offers her to come to the court to attend the hearing.

Kundali Bhagya 9 May 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then throws Natasha's bag out of the house and tells her to get lost. Natasha then walks on the road and as she feels someone is following her, she gets scared and takes a rickshaw to Bandra. While Srishti and Sameer wonder how to get Sandesh's confession, Preeta tells them to reach the court before Prithvi does because he knows that they are aware of his truth. She then says that as Sandesh first went to Bodhi hotel, they should check the CCTV footage and assure that Prithvi is behind the plan. as they reach the hotel, the manager says that the control room is closed due to reparation. She then decides to visit the hotel during Karan's trial.

Preeta gets footage of the hotel manager

Later on, as Preeta reaches home, Sherlyn gets shocked to see her and Natasha standing at the door. Natasha then urges Preeta to let her stay in the house until the court hearing to which Sherlyn allows her to stay for one night. The next morning, as Karan steps out for the court, his lawyer tells him that he will be shocked to hear who is behind his arrest. In the court, Srishti runs into Prithvi and asks to find a lawyer as he will be finished soon. On the other hand, Preeta sits with the hotel manager and gets the footage of Karan's lookalike who visited the hotel. as the court hearing begins, Sherlyn gets worried as she cannot see Natasha and Prithvi around.

